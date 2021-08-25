Nerja municipal pool offers sports activities for the disabled

NERJA Council has announced it will be offering sports activities at the municipal pool for disabled people.

The council said there will be more sports activities for disabled people in Nerja.

Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, presented the programme of sports activities for the Municipal Indoor Swimming Pool, which is being expanded with the offer of adapted swimming.

He was accompanied by the coordinator of sports facilities, Mr Bautista, who said that the council had offered previous activities at the centre, including aquagym, which saw 150 people take part.

The registration period for all these swimming courses remains open and will take place at the reception of the municipal pool from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 11 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 8 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm.

The councillor said that the council would be carrying out all health measures at the municipal centre.

The news comes after the mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, held a meeting with the president of the Nerja Entrepreneurs Association (AEN), Juan Carlos Pinilla, and other local representatives over the sewage treatment plant.

Mr Pinilla shared concerns about the problems of smell and noise from the sewage treatment plant.

He added that he will be writing to the Government Delegation in Andalusia and the General Water Directorate of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition over the sewage plant in Nerja.

