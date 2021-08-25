Malaga Cathedral in urgent need of roof repairs

Malaga representative, Ana Gil, has criticised “the total abandonment” of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Incarnation of Malaga and has urged the Andalucian Government to act “urgently”.

“This monument has been in a situation of neglect for centuries. And it has become part of the red list of buildings in very poor condition in Malaga and is currently waiting for both the Bishopric and the Junta de Andalucía to solve the serious problem of leaks that it has, since it has not passed the second mandatory technical inspection,” she said.

“It is mandatory to comply with the regulations of the Malaga City Council, which oblige property owners to request a building permit for repairs. In this case, the bishopric is the owner who has to previously agree with the Junta de Andalucía to be able to undertake any action. However, since there is no approved Master Plan, it makes conservation and restoration work on the Cathedral even more difficult.

“Those who are fully aware of the needs of this monument be listened to, since, as the Friends of the Cathedral association has explained to us, the roof needs urgent repair. This association has exhaustive documentation of the roof problem, where they recommend that worship be suspended inside the cathedral on rainy days,” she added.

