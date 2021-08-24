La Viñuela drops to 25% of capacity

THE La Viñuela reservoir has dropped to just 25 per cent of its capacity.

A shortage of water has seen supplies at La Viñuela reach 41.22 cubic hectometres, 24.92 per cent of its full supplies.

Reservoirs across Malaga province has seen a decrease in water over the past week, with levels now at 280.3 hectometres across the area, compared to 286.1 last week.

According to data provided by the Junta de Andalucia, five of the seven reservoirs in the province have water levels above 50 per cent of their capacity. Guadalteba has the highest percentage of water, with 66.5 per cent and a volume of 101.96 cubic hectares, followed by La Concepcion with 40.75 cubic hectares at 65, 9 per cent.

Casasola and Conde de Guadalhorce are at around 51 per cent.

The Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía approved in mid-June a decree regulating the indicators of drought and measures for water management across communities. In addition to this region of Malaga, it involves the County of Huelva and its Corumbel Bajo Reservoir, as well as the Barbate and Celemin reservoirs.

Professor Jose Damian Sinoga called for greater responsibility over the use of water and said that the authorities needed to work to reduce water waste in Malaga.

