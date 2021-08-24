Johnson speaks with Biden amid Afghan tension between allies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to US President Joe Biden again on August 23 on the situation in Afghanistan, ahead of today’s G7 meeting.

They discussed the ongoing efforts by the UK and US to coordinate the rapid and safe evacuation of our nationals and those who previously worked with our governments from Kabul International Airport.

The calls come as tension is rising among allies about the speed to evacuations from Afghanistan and as the Taliban warned tat if the August 31 deadline is not met there would be a “reaction”. Biden has come under criticism for his leadership.

The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure those who are eligible to leave are able to, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended.

The Prime Minister and President Biden noted the importance of concerted diplomatic engagement to secure the progress made in Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

“They committed to driving international action, including through the G7 and UN Security Council, to stabilise the situation, support the Afghan people and work towards an inclusive and representative Afghan government,” the government said on August 23.

