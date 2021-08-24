Holidaymakers warned to check for financial protection

With more popular destinations for holidaymakers now added to the Government’s green list for travel and more hot-spot locations for vaccinated travellers on the amber list, many will now be searching for a long-awaited trip abroad.

With the new additions comes more deals and offers for holidays, and ATOL are reminding potential passengers that financial protection for your booking is more important now than ever.

ATOL – Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing – is a United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority scheme to give financial protection to people who have purchased package holidays and flights from a member tour operator.

If a holidaymaker is booking a package holiday, they should make sure that it is financially protected by the ATOL scheme. ATOL protection means that if the travel company booked with ceases trading, buyers will either get your money back, or, if they have already begun your holiday, be able to complete your trip at no extra cost.

A package holiday is a combination of travel elements, such as a flight and hotel stay, that is sold by a travel provider in one inclusive price. Any UK company that sells package holidays which include a flight are legally required to register with ATOL, however travellers should always check that your travel provider is a legitimate ATOL holder.

Andy Cohen, Head of ATOL, said, “We are starting to see more and more popular holiday destinations opening up to travellers. With the final part of the summer season still to come, we expect to see an increase in last minute bookings.

“If you’re booking a trip away, beware of deals that look too good to be true. Always do your research and book a package holiday that is financially protected by ATOL. It’s important now more than ever that holidaymakers make sure they are financially protected when travelling,” he added.

