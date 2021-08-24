Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate named Best Guest House in Tuscany

Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, a boutique bed and breakfast located in Montepulciano, Italy, has been named Best Guest House in Tuscany for 2021 by the Travel & Hospitality Awards.

While this year has been the toughest the travel industry has ever faced, Travel & Hospitality Awards endeavour to recognize those who deserve praise and to promote the hard work of tenacious travel businesses.

In this extraordinary year, over 4,000 nominations were received. Recipients of Travel & Hospitality Awards in 2021 were scrupulously selected based on the aggregation of reviews from multiple third-party sources. Selected by a panel of experts who analyse submission material, review customer feedback and compare the facilities of each entrant. Winners are those who can demonstrate their uniqueness, quality of services and facilities and exceptional levels of customer care across a number of categories.

This marks the third award for Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate during 2021. It was previously announced that Fonte Martino was the recipient of the TripAdvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award, naming Fonte Martino one of the top 10 percent accommodations worldwide. In addition, Fonte Martino was named one of the Top 10 Luxury Accommodations in Montepulciano by TravelMyth for 2021.

“We followed our dream to create a boutique bed and breakfast in Tuscany,” said Toby J. Miletta, one of the owners of Fonte Martino. “We are deeply humbled to be recognized as the Best Guest House in Tuscany by TH Awards. Our goal has always been to provide a tranquil and luxurious escape for our guests and it’s a true honour to have industry recognition for doing so.”

Fonte Martino Guest House & Estate, which opened summer of 2019, is a boutique bed and breakfast that provides a tranquil and relaxing escape for guests. Owners and hosts David Di Lullo and Toby J. Miletta spent three years designing and renovating the estate, which included building two new guest suites.

