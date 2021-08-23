What Is a Pay n Play Casino?

Online casinos are taking off. As the industry gets wealthier, you should expect different formats to hit the market. However, while a range of options is a good thing for customers, it also has its setbacks. How do you select an operator if you don’t know what they offer?

When you hear the term Pay n Play, you should instantly want to know more about the concept. By broadening your horizons, you can use the format to your advantage. In this article, we’ll outline what it is and the benefits you stand to gain from using the software.

What Is Pay n Play?

Pay n Play is a new type of tech that allows the casinos which use it to negate the laborious registration process. Consider, for example, the last time you signed up for a new account and the amount of data you needed to input. As a general rule, providers ask for your name, address, email address, and photo I.D. to verify your details. If you’ve been through it before, you are probably fed up with rehashing your details by this stage.

Pay n Play is different because it aims to introduce players to platforms in fewer than three clicks.

Where Has It Come from?

It has been developed by a Fintech company called Trustly. Trustly is well-known for pushing the envelope, and it believes it has done exactly that with Pay n Play. After all, customers and companies love the fact that it streamlines the user experience and simplifies onboarding. People are more likely to sign up for a casino if they don’t have to go through a lengthy registration process.

How Does It Work?

The way Pay n Play works is simple yet effective. Trustly provides users with a unique I.D. that online casinos can view. As long as the brand uses Pay n Play, it can easily tell who you are and whether you’re eligible via your code. The result is that you only have to enter the bank I.D., since Trustly does the rest by passing on the Know Your Customer data to the operator.

Pay n Play is in demand, with several big names teaming up with Trustly to ensure digital payments, and banking as a whole is seamless.

What Are the Benefits?

Straightforward Registration

An account will be created with a casino on your behalf. Therefore, you don’t have to expend as much effort to register. The only decision you’ll need to make is how much you want to deposit as your original stake.

Secure Banking

Online payments are common. Total global payments revenue was just under $2 trillion in 2019, partly due to the rise in digital transactions. Regardless, it’s essential to be safe or you may lose out. Pay n Play is designed to make banking for gambling customers as secure as possible by linking a unique code to your person.

Rise in Demand

The stats suggest that Pay n Play software will be implemented throughout the wagering industry within the next couple of years. For consumers, using different payment methods can be a smart move as they are often linked to rewards and prizes. If you don’t have an account with Trustly, you may miss out in the future.

Now you understand Pay n Play casinos, will you register with one anytime soon?





