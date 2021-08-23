More than 80 testing providers to be issued warnings over misleading prices

Eighty-two British Covid testing providers will be issued a two-strike warning and could be removed from GOV.UK for misleading prices, the Health and Social Care Secretary has warned.

Following a rapid review of the pricing and service standards of day two and day eight testing providers listed on GOV.UK, 82 providers – making up around 18 percent listed – have been identified as displaying lower prices on GOV.UK than are available on their website at the point of checkout.

GOV.UK will be updated to reflect the true cost of the tests and companies will be warned this week that they will be removed if they advertise misleading prices again.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A total of 57 companies will be removed from the GOV.UK list today, August 23, as they no longer exist or do not provide day two and day eight testing.

As part of the ongoing review, regular spot checks will be introduced from this week to make sure companies are complying with the rules to ensure prices displayed are accurate, providers are legitimate and companies have not changed their name to get back on the list.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, “It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today’s action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour.

“Fifty-seven firms will be removed from the GOV.UK list and a further 82 will be given a two-strike warning. If they advertise misleading prices ever again, they’re off.

“We are also introducing regular spot checks this week to make sure all private providers follow the rules and meet our high standards of transparency,” he added on August 23.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





