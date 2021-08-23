Ministry of Transport funds

Ministry of Transport has launched the first call to distribute €1 billion in EU funds.

The objective of this line of aid from the Recovery Plan is to decarbonise cities, mitigate noise and improve air quality. A second call is scheduled for next year, to complete the €1.5 billion euros planned for this line.

The call is aimed at municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and provincial capitals, including the possibility that municipalities with between 20,000 and 50,000 inhabitants that have public collective transport services.

The municipalities can apply for the aid aimed at digitising their transport services, the sustainable renewal of the fleet and the promotion of modal change in urban environments, prioritising active mobility and collective public transport.

The municipalities have until September 30 at 2pm to apply for the subsidies.

