ALTHOUGH there is regular live music in the Live Lounge, La Sala Banus has a special tribute to Freddie Mercury and Cher on November 11.

That might seem a long way ahead but with entry costing just €12 and capacity possibly still having to be reduced, it is advisable to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment

The show features Gary Goodmaze and Michelle Daniels as Freddie Mercury and Cher, in what is effectively a mini-rock concert

For more than a decade, Gary Goodmaze has been performing his tribute to Queen’s iconic frontman either as a solo act or with a full band and his shows have received rave reviews, making London based Gary one of the most sought-after Freddie’s in Europe.

Gary is very proud to have the accolade of being the only Freddie Mercury Tribute to play in Zanzibar the birth place of the rock legend.

Michelle Daniels is equally as convincing as the Goddess of Pop with her incredible stage presence and superb voice as well as a wardrobe that emulates everything that is quintessentially Cher.

This show starts at 8pm until 11pm on Thursday November 11, so to make your reservation by calling 952 814 145 or email [email protected].

Another great event takes place earlier in the year where for €10 you can enjoy a full Abba Tribute on the eventing of Tuesday August 31 at the same venue.

