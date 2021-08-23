Eco Wave Power secures landmark permit

In a significant regulatory milestone, Eco Wave Power Global AB has announced that its Portuguese subsidiary, EW Portugal has received an installation and grid connection permit of 1MW. This registration approval is required for the installation and grid connection of a 1MW pilot project at the Barra do Douro breakwater in Porto, Portugal.

The Small-Production Unit Registration approval is the first permit required by EW Portugal to proceed with the actual installation and grid connection of a first 1MW wave energy power station on the ocean side of the Barra do Douro breakwater.

This project is in line with Portugal’s National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030, otherwise known as PNEC 2030, which has set an objective for Portugal to ensure 47 per cent of renewable sources in its gross final energy consumption by 2030.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power said, “We are pleased to announce the Small-Production Unit registration Approval for our first planned 1MW wave energy project in Portugal. This is a huge leap towards the deployment of our first one MW wave energy power plant in Portugal. We believe that the successful execution of this project will mark the start of a new and exciting era for the wave energy sector in Portugal and around the globe.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





