All-new A Place in the Sun returns in September, including a special episode as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front project.

As the summer season draws to a close, A Place in the Sun returns with brand new episodes as our incredible team of property experts help house-hunters find their dream homes.

As part of Channel 4’s ongoing commitment as an anti-racist channel to improve Black representation and drive long-term change in the industry, this September will see Channel 4 broadcast programming dedicated to amplifying Black talent on and off screen.

On Friday September 10, Jean Johansson heads to the stunning town of Marbella in Spain with house hunters Clement and Tracey-Anne. The playground of the rich and famous, it’s the glitziest town on the Costa Del Sol. Can she find them their dream holiday home?

Clement and Tracey-Anne are a married couple from Croydon, in South London. The pair have a family of three children and often visit Clement’s brother in Jerez, Andalusia, where he owns a property. With his brother having lived out there for almost 15 years, Clement has been inspired to purchase his own place.

Clement and Tracey-Anne dream of a luxury Spanish bolthole within a short walk to the beach and shops. However, they know that houses become more expensive the closer they get to the beach. With a budget of £250,000 can Jean succeed in finding them their picture-perfect Place in the Sun?

Jean said, “I am delighted to be part of the Black to Front project, championing Black talent on and off screen. This is an important day in broadcasting and I’m extremely excited to be hosting this very special episode of A Place in the Sun.”

The Channel 4 hit series also welcomes presenter, Sara Damergi back to the show. For the past decade, Sara has been helping house-hunters find their dream properties both abroad and in the UK. Sara will be pulling out all the stops to find Ally and Ray find their very own Italian retreat before travelling to the stunning region of Umbria to help Beverly change her life forever.

For the rest of the team, Jasmine, Jean, Danni, Laura, Lee, Scarlette and Ben they’ll be heading to The Canary Islands, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus determined to help their house hunters find their dream properties.

As a result of the Black to Front project, the production has sought to widen the pool of people they work with and have committed to long term positions for Black members of the off-screen team. A progression position has been secured to bring about a credited step-up in seniority to a member of the crew and Freeform is continuing to work with that crew member to ensure they secure a second credit at this accelerated level.

