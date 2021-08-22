The Great Taste of Malaga Market exceeds 72,000 visitors and provides an essential boost for food producers in the province.

The Great Taste of Malaga Market which is set to close today Sunday, August 22, has seen its summer edition held in the capital of Malaga. It is expected that as it closes over 72,000 visitors will have headed to the event.

The event has been deemed a “success in terms of attendance”, according to Francisco Salado, the president of the Provincial Council.

It is expected that the data on sales and average spend by visitors will be released in the next few days by Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol. However, so far the figures that they have recorded for attendance at the event appear to be similar to that recorded before the coronavirus pandemic began. According to Salado, this, “will presumably be reflected in the volume of sales and, therefore, will be an essential boost for the province’s producers in these times of crisis”.

The event is considered to be “a tourist attraction in the province of Malaga”, and it will be held again this year in December, as is tradition.

According to 20 minutes, at the last edition of the fair “which took place at Christmas 2020 for five days, more than 50,000 people passed through the enclosure to shop, taste the products and participate in the various activities.”

The last fair was severely restricted though due to the coronavirus pandemic and mobility restrictions meant that only locals were able to attend. This December the event could see far more people attend and enjoy everything that Malaga has to offer.

