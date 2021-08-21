Pedro Sánchez and Ursula von der Leyen visit the Afghan reception center in Torrejón

Pedro Sánchez, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel visit the Afghan reception center in Torrejón.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has visited, accompanied by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the camp installed at the Torrejón de Ardoz airbase (Madrid) that functions as a port of arrival for the Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul.

The provisional camp in Torrejón has a capacity for a thousand people and has spaces for games and recreation for minors, as well as other areas for recovery and rest for families until they leave the facilities for the reception area that will be assigned to them in the protection system.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The distribution is differentiated for women and their children, housed in family modules, with a capacity for 500 people installed by the Military Emergency Unit (UME), while men are in two rooms with a capacity for 200 people in bunk beds. All living spaces are provided with air conditioning.

In addition, there is a dining room for 200 people, with a toilet and shower area and a recreation area for minors and another for adults.

So far, four planes with Afghan evacuees have arrived at the Torrejón base, two from the Spanish Armed Forces, with 48 and 110 Afghans on board, respectively, and another two operated by other European countries, one from France with 38 Afghans and another from Italy, with another thirty people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





