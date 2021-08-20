Twelve companies fined for forming a cartel

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has sanctioned 12 companies with fines worth € 61.3 million euros, including subsidiaries of Acciona, ACS, OHL, Ferrovial, FCC, Elecnor and Sacyr.

The companies formed a cartel for bids on road maintenance and operation services convened by the Ministry of Development from 2014 to 2018. The Competition body revealed that the cartel’s operation was carried out through meetings “to have coffee “where the companies “periodically established the criteria for coordinating the economic offers to be submitted in the bids of the Ministry of Public Works for the road maintenance services of the State Highway Network.”

