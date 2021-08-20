Spanish exports rise

Spanish exports rose 23.3 per cent January-June 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Exports for the first half of 2021 stood at €152.9 billion. Imports also increased by 20.3 per cent to €158.3 billion.

Spain’s trade deficit for the first six months of the year was €5.3 billion, 28.7 per cent lower than that registered in the same period in 2020.

“In June the recovery of Spanish foreign trade was consolidated. Imports and exports increase notably compared to 2020 and also grow more moderately compared to 2019,”said Secretary of State for Commerce, Xiana Mendez, on August 19.

“During the first half of 2021, exports have grown in a generalised way in the main sectors and in all destinations, while the trade deficit has been reduced,” she added.

