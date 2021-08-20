Revpanda Signs a Content Deal with Betpack.com

Popular digital marketing agency Revpanda recently signed a content creation deal with affiliate bookmaker Betpack. The agreement is a part of several content deals that Revpanda signed over the past few months.

According to the arrangement, Revpanda will deliver the latest news, reviews, and updates on the top bookmakers from around the world. And the content will be at par with Betpack’s industry-leading standards.

This is great news for Betpack regulars since Revpanda is among the top brands in Europe. The team specialises in content marketing and translation services and works with several reputed organisations in the region.

It’s understood that Revpanda has several interesting ideas lined up for Betpack, and the plans will go live soon. We can expect the deal to help Betpack consistently publish high-quality content since, Revpanda has the tools and the resources needed to gather, curate, and post relevant information round the clock.

Incidentally, Betpack is the leading source of sports and sports betting content as well as sports news from around the world. The platform delivers unbiased, professional, and hard-hitting opinions from the world of sports. It publishes informative and instructive content to help fans stay updated with their favourite sports.

The elite sportsbook affiliate also compares and ranks popular online bookmaking services for the viewers. Additionally, you’ll find a long list of events listed on Betpack, from international tournaments to regional sporting competitions.

As sports betting continues gaining legal status worldwide, many new players have got access to licensed gambling platforms. In this setting, Betpack brings the necessary information that amateur punters need to evaluate the odds of the game and make an informed bet.

About Betpack

Betpack focuses on keeping the viewers up-to-date with quality coverage. The website has been working with industry veterans and experts in various fields of sports to bring its readers unadulterated information.

Apart from comparing online sportsbooks and publishing the latest news, Betpack reviews the latest betting offers and payment methods for the readers to compare. You can learn about the latest betting apps, sign up bonuses, betting odds, and more on Betpack.

The website has a dedicated support team that addresses queries round the clock. As the demand for iGaming increases with time, Betpack’s services will help amateur punters familiarise themselves with the evolving sports betting industry.

Revpanda is an award-winning digital marketing agency that specialises in delivering cutting-edge web development solutions. The team offers a bespoke services suite that helps clients dominate the industry.

The agency has helped several emerging brands expand their digital footprint over the past few years. Apart from SEO, Revpanda has an entire range of digital marketing solutions for businesses, like brand management, CRM, PPC, and link building.

Revpanda’s history of delivering results-driven marketing strategies is the outcome of years of experience. The team focuses on building advertising campaigns that have lasting real-time benefits for the clients.





