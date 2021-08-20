Opera legend Placido Domingo confirmed to perform in Motril

PLACIDO DOMINGO the operatic legend, has been confirmed to perform in Motril in 2022 to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Calderon Theatre



Luisa Garcia Chamorro, the mayor of the Granada province of Motril, has proudly announced that the City Council has confirmed the historical performance of opera legend, Placido Domingo, as part of the celebrations in March 2022, to mark the 140th anniversary of the Calderon Theatre.

As the mayor explained, “Motril will become part of the list of the most important cultural spaces in the world, thanks to the performance of Placido Domingo. The theatre is going to be internationalised by the hand of an opera titan”, adding that the concert had originally been scheduled for December 2021, but given the circumstances of Covid, it was moved to March 2022.

With this incredible achievement, securing the services of one of the famous “Three Tenors”, Motril City Council’s cultural department hopes to send a message of hope and strength to the outside world, with the light and energy that those days will envelop the city.

As far as Placido Domingo is concerned, this concert invitation is “a double honor” for him, because, according to the artist, it allows him to celebrate the anniversary of “one of the oldest theatres”, which he describes as a “jewel of Spain”, and also because it reminds him of his mother, Pepita Embil, “who worked in this theatre, and travelled around the world with one of the most famous Zarzuelas, the Maestro Moreno Torroba, and La Caramba – Maria Antonia Vallejo Fernandez – who was born in Motril”, as reported by granadadigital.es

