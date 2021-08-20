Mijas increases its hotel occupancy forecasts in August

Data offered by Ahecos (Association of hotel businessmen of the Costa del Sol) shows that Mijas has experienced a growth of more 20 points compared to the first hotel occupancy forecasts for the month of August.

The Councillor for Tourism, Jose Carlos Martin, has put in value this morning the data offered by Ahecos (Association of hotel businessmen of the Costa del Sol) that shows that Mijas has experienced a growth of more 20 points compared to the first hotel occupancy forecasts for the month of August.

“Managing reliable data this season has been difficult as post-pandemic visitors make their reservations on very short notice. Even so, from the initial estimates of 51.2 per cent, the data has been transformed into 77.2 per cent, which makes us see the gradual recovery of the sector in our city”, points out the mayor.

According to data from Mijas tourist offices, in the middle of the summer the municipality had already experienced a 68 per cent growth in the number of visits by national tourists.

“Our great ally this season is the Spanish visitor who is the one who comes the most to our destination. The effort we have made from the department is bearing fruit and we continue working to recover and relaunch this economic sector,” Martín points out.

The mayor recalled that “we have made a hole in prestigious web pages and specific sectors where we have positioned ourselves among the favorite destinations. We are the Andalucian destination that has grown the most in eBooking searches with an increase of 69 per cent. We have also positioned ourselves in the top ten of accessible destinations as well as being one of the favorite rural coastal destinations”.

‘Mijas, safe outdoor destination’, is the name that gives rise to this season’s campaign where the Town Council has emphasised the segment most linked to nature (trails through the mountains, coastal path, golf and beach)

“We are fortunate to have a municipality with a wide range of varieties and tourist offers, so we have been able to adapt in a pioneering way to the new tastes of travelers seeking, mainly, experiences linked to the ecosystem and without crowds”, concluded Martin.

