Gandia increases safety on the beach thanks to the use of a rescue drone

The mayor of Gandia, Jose Manuel Prieto, The Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, have launched a pilot program ‘Stop drownings’ which Gandia is a part of along with 10 other beaches in the Valencian Community.

The initiative promotes the use of drones to stop drownings. The drones work together with the Red Cross rescue services to carry out surveillance support tasks in the bathing area and launch floats to bathers in risky situations if necessary.

Councillor Gabriela said the pilot project is an “an effective instrument” to prevent deaths and it improves the rescue system.

“We have incorporated new technologies with these unmanned aircraft into the ‘Safe Beaches’ plan,” she said.

The councillor also said that these drones are used to monitor the state of the beach and provide a lot of data. “The Generalitat wants to lead this project and given the level of satisfaction we have, we want to extend it to other beaches because each life that we save justifies the investment made.

“We have to continue working to educate citizens that they must act with sanity and prudence to avoid dangerous situations, raising awareness of reckless behaviour that can lead to fatal outcomes,” she added.

