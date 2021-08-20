Home News Costa del Sol Dutch policewoman on holiday in Torremolinos recognises fugitive from the Netherlands

Dutch policewoman on holiday in Torremolinos recognises fugitive from the Netherlands

By
Chris King
-
0
Dutch policewoman on holiday in Torremolinos recognises fugitive from the Netherlands
Dutch policewoman on holiday in Torremolinos recognises fugitive from the Netherlands. image: policia nacional

A DUTCH police officer on holiday in Torremolinos recognised a wanted 24-year-old fugitive from the Netherlands drinking in a bar with him

Thanks to the diligence of an off-duty Dutch police officer who was on holiday in the Costa del Sol resort of Torremolinos, officers of the Local Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who was a wanted fugitive from the Netherlands.

According to a statement from the Torremolinos police, the incident occurred at around 1.15am on the morning of Wednesday, August 18, when the Dutch policewoman was drinking in a bar in the town when she suddenly realised that one of the others drinking in the bar was a fugitive from her country, wanted by the judicial authorities for stabbing another person.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The officer immediately called the emergency 091 number and the National Police promptly responded, subsequently identifying and arresting the wanted man, who was found to have a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) out against him that was issued in July, for being the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing of another person in the Dutch town of Haarlem in June, during which his victim suffered an arterial haemorrhage, after receiving a cut in the armpit area.

Once the corresponding paperwork was completed, the fugitive was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No2 of Torremolinos, and a big pat on the back was surely given to the Dutch policewoman, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews




LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.