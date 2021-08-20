Boris Johnson tipped to sack Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary in cabinet reshuffle

A CABINET reshuffle will see Boris Johnson sack Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary claims a source close to the PM



Dominic Raab’s days as Foreign Secretary are numbered according to Whitehall sources of The Sun, after a leaked government memo highlighted his failure to take a call from his opposite number, Hanif Atmar, in Afghanistan last Friday, August 13, when things were hastily falling apart in the country as the Taliban closed in on Kabul.

Atmar needed to speak with Raab urgently about evacuating interpreters who had been working with the British military there, but the Foreign Secretary was on holiday in Crete at the time with his family, and allegedly passed the call to be dealt with by Lord Goldsmith, one of his juniors, which it is claimed cost precious time, and the Whitehall source claims the Prime Minister is allegedly furious over it, as apparently is Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary.

A senior Whitehall source reportedly told The Sun, “The PM is livid at Raab, and can’t believe he didn’t take the call – and the Defence Secretary is apoplectic”, while another Tory MP told the paper, “We need a Foreign Secretary who is out there batting for Britain, not dozing on a sun lounger when the chips are down”, with one source, believed to be a key ally of Mr Johnson’s, saying of Raab, “He will not be Foreign Secretary after the reshuffle”.

There are alleged rumours that the PM is considering having a cabinet reshuffle, and would use it as his opportunity to move Dominic Raab out of his position, and maybe give Michael Gove a new role in government, with many Tory MP’s reported to be extremely angry at Raab, calling for him to be sacked.

As proof of how little is now thought of Raab, one of the Foreign Office staff allegedly told The Sun he thought his boss had, “a second-rate brain”, although another spokeswoman for the PM said that he had “full confidence” in Mr Raab, so it is hard to know who to believe right now, though it was said publicly by Ben Wallace that any phone call made by the Foreign Secretary last Friday would have made no difference, as the Afghan government was “melting away quicker than ice”.

