Torremolinos helps residents with IBI tax bill costs

Torremolinos helps thousands of residents with IBI tax bill costs.

According to the Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Finance, Maribel Tocon, a grand total of 5,258 families have been helped out by the council as they have been given aid for paying the property tax, IBI bill. The number of people receiving this aid has grown by 276 people from last year. The aid will help Torremolinos’s most vulnerable individuals and families.

The deputy mayor said that on Friday, August 13, the successful applicants were informed by SMS message of the good news. She said: “we are very happy for these more than 5,200 families, and we hope that after the appeal period there will be many more, who will receive help from the Torremolinos Town Hall to deal with the payment of this tax”.

It is thought that around 3,400 applicants were rejected. According to the counsellor this could be for a variety of reasons including the taxpayer having debts already or the person not being registered within the Torremolinos municipality.

“This, obviously, can be appealed by the applicant, but we have to remember that it is not necessary to go in person to the Town Hall,” Tocon said and reminded everybody that they can appeal by phone or even by email.

“In this way we avoid the need for residents to go to the Town Hall and we do not cause crowds in our offices,” added Tocon.

As reported 20 minutes, “The councillor also recommended that taxpayers should take advantage of the Patronato de Recaudacion Provincial’s personalised payment plan, which they can do by sending an email or making a phone call to the Patronato, ‘something very advantageous for taxpayers with subsidies’.”

