RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it will increase parking by a further 1,250 spaces to improve transport.

Councillor for Security, Borja Ortiz, said that beyond the usual parking areas, there will be further parking spaces in Huerta Julian and in Parque Victoria

In addition, the City Council will offer two floors of the underground Public Parking in Plaza de la Constitucion to residents and visitors for free from 8 am to 8 pm on Tuesday August 24.

The council will set up a shuttle to the Victoria Park area that will connect that parking area with the centre of the municipality. This shuttle service will be free.

There will also be traffic cuts on the Carretera de Benagalbon and all its adjacent accesses, on Avenida de La Candelaria and on calles Girasol, Rosales, Pacifico, Camino Viejo de Velez and Avenida Cotorra.

Police in Rincon de la Victoria are placing information panels in the areas affected and placing information notes on the Avenida del Mediterraneo.

