British boy found at bottom of pool in Costa Blanca resort

A 12-year-old British boy has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool in the Costa Blanca.

A 12-year-old British boy has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool in the Costa Blanca. He was reportedly pulled out of the water by relatives and paramedics arrived, saving his life by giving him CPR at the scene.

The terrifying incident happened around 5pm on Tuesday, August 17.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When emergency responders arrived, the boy was on the poolside at a residential estate in the holiday resort of Javea near Benidorm.

Local reports, that have not yet been confirmed, said the boy had been practising holding his breath underwater in the pool and may have suffered lung infarction.

Police sources have confirmed that the boy was a 12-year-old British national, however, they were unable to give any further details.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil said: “We were called to a property in Javea just before 5pm on Tuesday.

“The boy that was rescued came close to drowning and was taken to hospital.”

Another source added: “He had a very weak pulse when the first emergency responders arrived but fortunately the efforts to save him were successful.”

Local Police, the Guardia Civil, Red Cross workers and paramedics all attended the scene.

The boy was taken to Denia Hospital, however, they have not made an official comment.

Health officials from the regional government said yesterday, Wednesday, August 18, that he is still in hospital and it was too early to know the outcome. The Guardia Civil are carrying out a routine investigation into the incident.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.