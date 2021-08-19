Nerja reverts to health alert level 2

NERJA has reverted to Health Alert level 2 after the evaluation of the accumulated incidence of infections by coronavirus.

Nerja has reverted to level 2 of Health Alert after the evaluation of the accumulated incidence of infections by coronavirus carried out this Wednesday, August 18, by the Territorial Committee of High Impact Public Health.

It was determined that the six health districts of the province of Malaga will revert to level 2. The measures will come into effect at 00:00 this Thursday.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has shown his satisfaction with the news, “indicative that the health situation is beginning to be controlled, as reflected in the cumulative incidence rate of infections in the municipality, which has fallen by almost 300 in the last week, standing today below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days”.

However, he reiterated the need to maintain the prudence and responsibility of neighbours and visitors so that the situation continues to remit, scrupulously complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures and recommendations.

Among the main measures, in the hospitality industry, a 75 per cent capacity will be allowed indoors and up to 6 people per table, while the terraces can be occupied 100 per cent, with a maximum of 8 per table. Consumption is allowed in the bars, with a separation of 1.5 metres.

In shops, the capacity will be 75 per cent, and in markets 100 per cent.

In hotels, the capacity in common areas will be 75 per cent outdoors and 50 per cent indoors.

Regarding celebrations, the capacity will be 75 per cent indoors, with a maximum of 200 people, while in outdoor venues there may be up to 400.

