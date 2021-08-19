Draghi and Johnson discuss Afghanistan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on August 18.

The leaders shared their understanding of the current situation on the ground and agreed to work together to help the urgent evacuation of our nationals and others.

The Prime Minister outlined his five-point proposal for the international community to support the people of Afghanistan and to contribute to regional stability.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prime Minister Draghi and Johnson agreed to work together to prevent a humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan and the surrounding region, and to discuss next steps at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the coming days.

The leaders also talked about the upcoming COP26 Summit, which is being co-hosted by the UK and Italy. They discussed ways to boost global ambition and innovation on addressing climate change, including through economic levers.

Both the UK and Italy have signed a joint statement about the plight of women and girls under Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

“The statement said, “We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection.

“Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard,” it added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.