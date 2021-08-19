Death of police officer and young son being treated as ‘suspected murder and suicide’. Tragically serving police officer David Louden and three-year-old son Harrison were found dead on Friday August 13 at a property in Kidderminster. The deaths were initially treated as “unexplained” by the Mercia Police, but now it is suspected that it was a tragic case of murder-suicide.

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt has given an update on the unfortunate deaths and said: “David Louden and his three-year-old son, Harrison, were tragically found dead at their home in Kidderminster on Friday August 13 2021.

“At the time the deaths were treated as unexplained and investigation was launched into the circumstances.

“We, West Mercia Police, are now treating the death of Harrison as a suspected murder and the death of David as a suspected suicide.

“Post-mortems have now taken place and the investigation team, in conjunction with the coroner, are satisfied that no other parties were involved.

“However, safeguarding reviews are now underway and there will be an inquest to provide an official determination, so we are unable to comment any further at this time in relation to the circumstances or the investigation.

“This is a dreadfully sad case and our thoughts are with David and Harrison’s family and friends. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve and will not be providing any further comment to the media at this time.”

According to a neighbour both David and Harrison had been on holiday with David’s wife. Another relative had been there too, but for some reason the trip was shortened. David returned to the property along with young Harrison and it was not long before safety concerns were raised and the bodies were discovered.

Wife and mother Mrs Louden paid tribute to her family on Sunday and said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy. They will both be forever missed and loved.”

Sarah Cooper, from the West Mercia Police Federation spoke of the shocking deaths and said: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic and heart-breaking news.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all those impacted by this devastating incident and our thoughts are very much with family, friends and colleagues.

“The ripples from this incident will be far-reaching and I know that officers and staff across West Mercia Police will be impacted hugely by this tragedy.

“As a Federation, we will be on hand to support our members through this in any way we can.”

