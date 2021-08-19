Calls for Foreign Secretary Dominica Raab to resign

The Labour Party has called on Foreign Secretary Domin Raab to resign following reports he was “too busy” to make vital calls to his Afghan counterpart as the Taliban advanced on Kabul.

“What could possibly have been more important than safeguarding the legacy of two decades of sacrifice and hard-won victories in Afghanistan? While the Foreign Secretary lay on a sun lounger, the Taliban advanced on Kabul and 20 years of progress was allowed to unravel in a matter of hours,” said Lisa Nandy MP, Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary.

“The Foreign Secretary should be ashamed and the Prime Minister has serious questions to answer over why he remains in the job.

“How can Boris Johnson allow the Foreign Secretary to continue in his role after yet another catastrophic failure of judgement? If Dominic Raab doesn’t have the decency to resign, the Prime Minister must show a shred of leadership and sack him,” she added on August 19.

According to The Telegraph, Raab asked “Zac Goldsmith, a junior minister, to call the Afghan foreign minister about an airlift of Afghan translators and other staff who had worked with British forces, rather than taking the call himself.”

