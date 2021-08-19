Big Mac lover has officially consumed his 32,000th burger

After first obtaining the Guinness World Records title for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime in 1999, Donald Gorske has now bested his record 22 years later, after totalling his new burger-eating count to 32,340 Big Macs.

Although the Wisconsin resident was officially verified for his Big Mac feat in the late 90s, he has been consuming an average of two Big Macs a day since 1972.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His fast-food journey began May 17, 1972 after he got his first car. At that point, he would eat up to nine burgers a day, according to Guinness World Records.

Donald’s routine now involves eating two Big Mac burgers per day, meaning a grand total of 14 a week.

He takes Big Mac consumption quite seriously, and has kept track of every single burger he has eaten since that day in 1972 and he has every container, along with every receipt, organized in boxes and pouches by year! He even marks when he gets them on a daily calendar to keep tabs on his frequency.

With 563 calories per sandwich, many wonder how Donald is able to maintain his health while consuming so much fast food.

Donald says his secret is mainly eating the two burgers per day as his general meals and skipping out on the french fries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.