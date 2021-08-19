Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce – a dual personality!

Many people think that unless you have owned an Alfa Romeo you are a not a true petrol head, you can kind of see their point. While classic Alfas probably still deserve their reputation for being temperamental, newer models have long left that aspect of ownership behind.

The trouble is reputations can take a long time to disappear and that’s a shame because it prevents many people from enjoying some cracking cars, and they don’t come anymore cracking than the Giulia.

The ‘standard’ Giulia range is by no means backward in accelerating forward, with even the least athletic engine producing 200hp and the most powerful 510 hp. The lead-in Sprint has an enviable standard equipment list that includes active cruise control, dual zone climate, navigation, Bi-Xenon headlights and all the other niceties one might expect at this level.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



My mid-range Veloce outsprints the lead-in model with a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 5.7 seconds and then on to a 239 kph (149 mph) maximum. The 280hp developed by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is quite a feat and when you think this isn’t the top of the range model it shows how good the Giulia range is on the performance front. One would expect no less from Alfa Romeo!

At €50,261 (£42,595) the Alfa is up against some very stiff competition from arguably much more premium badges. However, the Alfa not only has history and heritage but an excellent standard equipment package, looks that turn heads for all the right reasons and remains commendably practical. This is a four door saloon where you can carry four adults in space and comfort.

On the road the Giulia has a bit of a dual personality. It is quite happy to potter through urban streets, but show it a more open road and its inner performance demon is revealed. It’s not just acceleration and speed but all round performance.

From the way it puts power down to the handling and steering. It is superbly accomplished. Gear changes through the 8-speed automatic box can be encouraged manually via some lovely aluminium paddles.

This is a well-honed, well-crafted and hugely entertaining car. It manages to combine so many positive attributes and is a delight to drive. Here in the UK many premium badge buyers will stay loyal to their usual fare, but the few who venture to Italy will not be disappointed.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged, petrol developing 280 hp

2.0-litre, turbocharged, petrol developing 280 hp Gears: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 5.7 seconds/Maximum Speed 239 kph (149 mph)

0-100 kph (62 mph) 5.7 seconds/Maximum Speed 239 kph (149 mph) Economy: 8.6 l/100km (32.8 mpg) combined driving – NEDC

8.6 l/100km (32.8 mpg) combined driving – NEDC Emissions: 195 g/km – NEDC

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.