Marbella beach security carries out 30,000 interventions this summer

MARBELLA Council has announced that security on its beaches have carried out more than 30,000 interventions this summer.

The council said its beach security services had carried out more than 30,000 interventions in Marbella.

Councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz thanked the Local Police, fire services and Civil Protection, “for their willingness to attend one of the most complex stages of the year on our beaches, where in a few days around 100,000 swimmers can be concentrated along our 27 kilometres of coastline.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He said: “Our main tool is the coordination that, to date, has allowed no serious cases to occur, which does not prevent us from attending to minor or even major circumstances every day, for which we continue to work in order to offer a better service every year.”

He added that Civil Protection volunteers have performed 2,760 hours of service, in addition to the work undertaken prior to the summer season, “with important training in matters related to the aquatic environment.”

They have also carried out a total of 510 services, including searching for missing elderly and health care.

Diaz has also highlighted the work of the Underwater Fire Department, with about 40 interventions.

General director of Environment and Beaches, Maria Victoria Martin-Lomeña said that Marbella’s rescue company maintains the presence of 41 lifeguards on the coast throughout the summer.

She said: “The goal is that our beaches are as safe as possible and that no serious incidents occur.” She also praised the beach security services for their work.

She added that this year the rescue services has received a vehicle for health care to transport people in Marbella.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.