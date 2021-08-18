Andalucia economic initiative creates 200 new businesses

An ECONOMIC initiative in Andalucia has created more than 200 businesses.

The Junta de Andalucia has created more than 200 businesses since setting out the economic initiative in 2014.

The programme to accelerate high-performance companies was led by the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities alongside the municipalities of Malaga, Almeria and Cordoba.

Following the scheme, 12 new businesses travelled to IFEMA Madrid to attend the International Tourism Fair, FITUR 2021, in which companies and bodies from 55 countries met to reactivate a strategic sector for the economy.

The companies participated in a stand by the Junta de Andalucia in an area for the International Tourism Hub, Innovation and Technology, for emerging businesses to show their plans to boost the Andalucian tourism industry.

Several of the businesses have also gaining funding, with Solum receiving €750,000 from companies including Capital Energy Quantum and Wayra.

Another company, Crea & ticket, a platform for the digitisation of tourist purchasing processes, has added a new investor with a capital contribution of €100,000 euros, forming the company Ticando Technologies S.R.L. It is also taking the first steps towards internationalisation in Costa Rica.

The initiative aims to create more businesses in Andalucia in a boost for the economy.

