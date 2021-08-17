More winter sun destinations added by Jet2 for 2022 and 2023

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has expanded its Winter 22/23 programme and added more Winter Sun destinations.

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has expanded its Winter 22/23 programme and added more Winter Sun destinations from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, and London Stansted Airport.

The additional Winter Sun destinations going on sale include Malaga, Alicante, Faro (Algarve), Malta and Majorca. Over the coming weeks, Winter Sun destinations will also be going on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport.

As well as putting more Winter Sun destinations on sale, the award-winning airline and package holiday specialist has announced details of their Winter Sun programme from East Midlands Airport. Destinations going on sale from the base include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura) as well as Madeira, Turkey (Antalya), Cyprus (Paphos), Malaga, Alicante, Faro (Algarve) and Majorca.

This means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays currently has a choice of 12 destinations on sale for Winter 22/23. With up to 320 weekly flights already available next winter, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialists are offering customers and independent travel agents plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to enjoying some winter sunshine.

With multiple weekly and even multiple daily services to many of these destinations throughout the winter season from early November through to the end of April, the unrivalled choice of flying means customers can book the duration of holiday that suits them.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23, we are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots, as well as putting flights and holidays on sale from East Midlands Airport.

“This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early. Like we have seen with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots and the launch of the programme from East Midlands Airport will be just as popular.

“Based on the response we have had to the programme, and with more holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, we are looking towards the future with enormous confidence when it comes to Winter 22/23.”

