Nerja Council acquires two new vehicles for the Local Police

The Nerja Town Council has incorporated two new vehicles into the Local Police fleet that will contribute to improving the service and guarantee the safety of residents and visitors.

The two new police cars were presented this morning by the Mayor, Jose Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Security and Transportation, Francisco Arce, accompanied by the Chief of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo.

“To provide the means, in this case with two new vehicles, to the Local Police officers is to bet on the safety of Nerjeños and Mareños”, stressed the councillor.

“There are already six vehicles purchased by the Town Council since the beginning of this mandate, two cars and four motorcycles, to which we must add the complete renewal of uniformity and protection material, thus fulfilling the commitment we acquired in its day”.

For his part, the Councilor for Security and Transport has detailed that “these two Citroën C5 Aircross vehicles, which have involved a municipal investment of 62,950.25 euros, are of the SUV type, which facilitates access to different types of terrain and surfaces.

“They have been labelled with the corporate image of the Nerja Local Police and are equipped with all the systems and means necessary for the development of their functions”.

