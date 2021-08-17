WARNING: New telephone scam in Spain through Whatsapp

The National Police in Spain has warned of a new telephone scam that is mainly being used through WhatsApp.

The scam is related to false advertisements on websites that offer sexual services from women in exchange for payment.

Currently, there have been over thirty cases reported to the Navarra National Police since the beginning of 2021 and they have been increasing over the past few days.

The scammers upload fake advertisements to various contact pages, such as ‘Pasion.com’ or ‘Navarsex.com’, showing women offering sexual services in exchange for payment. National Police explained that this is “in order to capture information from future victims such as the city where they are in, their name, etc”.

Some time later, the scammers contact the victims via telephone or through messaging apps and “Then they inform the injured parties that because they have made the girls they have contacted wasted time, they have contracted a financial debt with them,” police said.

“They intimidate the victims by telephone with the aim of generating sufficient fear for them to accept to repair the debt they never contracted and ‘request’ financial compensation,” they added.

Once the victims make the first payment, “there are always subsequent requests for money.” The receipt of the money by the scammers is done immediately upon entry through ATMs.

In case of being contacted by telephone in this way, the National Police has urged not to make any payments and to contact the police via www.policia.es/colabora and their social media pages.

