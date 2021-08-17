New Zealand enters nationwide lockdown over one Covid case

Authorities in New Zealand have announced a lockdown following a positive covid result, the first in six months.

The case, a 58-year-old man, was found in Auckland, New Zealand, which will now go into lockdown for a week. The rest of the country going into lockdown for three days.

Authorities have said that they are assuming that the new case is the Delta variant. Only about 20 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the toughest “level 4” rules would be put into place – closing schools, offices and all businesses with only essential services operating.

“I want to assure New Zealand that we have planned for this eventuality. Going hard and early has worked for us before,” she said.

There are at least 23 potential sites of transmission.

People allegedly rushed to supermarkets in Auckland as they anticipated the sudden lockdown.

“We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance,” Ms Ardern said in a televised national meeting, where she called the Delta strain “a game-changer”.

New Zealand has been successful in getting rid of the virus within its borders, however, its international borders mostly remain closed, BBC News reports.

Despite this, the vaccination rollout has been slow and only around 20 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated, with 33 per cent of people having received one dose.

