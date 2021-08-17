KNOWN as the Camino de Coves Blanques, or Camino dels Presos, historic Pollensa walkway created by Republican slave labour restored.

The path of the White Caves was created under the direction of the Franco regime between 1940 and 1942, using hundreds of arrested Republicans and is now very a popular site for walkers.

The work was undertaken using traditional drywall construction techniques, without any type of cement and carried out by Jordi Segura, who has more than thirty years of experience at a cost of €27,830.

A contract was awarded following a public tender and part of the cost is being born by the Environment Department of the Consell de Mallorca with the balance covered by Pollensa Council.

The path, which is part of the Council’s catalogue of municipal roads, is one of the busiest for walkers and must therefore be in optimal condition, according to the Council.

“Our goal is the recovery of the agricultural landscape and its environment, as well as the cleaning and conservation of spaces that by their characteristics need special attention as, in this case, the path of White Caves ” observed Mayor Bartomeu Cifre.

