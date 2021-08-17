Costa del Sol will host the first Andalucia Hickory Golf Open

The Costa del Sol will host the first Andalusia Hickory Golf Open, a tournament organised by Viajes Master Internacional that combines tradition and sport.

The tournament has been organised through its Golf Division, and in collaboration with Turismo Costa del Sol. Viajes Master Internacional organises this pioneering tournament in Malaga that proposes to return to the origins of one of the most popular sports on the Costa del Sol.

This event invites the players on a trip to 1935 to adapt to the uses of that time. The number of clubs is reduced to six and they must be vintage or homologated replicas. In the case that the player does not have this material, the organisation will provide it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, it is forbidden to use any current technology, such as buggies, electric cars or measuring clocks, which makes this tournament very special and different.

The Hickory Golf also extends to apparel. Participants must be dressed like the forerunners of this sport – with baggy pants, bow tie or tie, long skirts and hats. This makes the staging more important and makes it a very striking and aesthetic sporting event.

On Friday, September 17, a welcome cocktail will be held for all participants and on Saturday, September 18, the Pro-Am tournament will be held, which will conclude with a lunch, a trophy presentation and a prize draw.

The I Open Andalucia Hickory proposes to implement a practice with deep roots in England and the United States.

Although there is still no tradition in Spain, similar events have already been organized at the Basozabal Golf Club in San Sebastian.

Anyone who wants to participate in this experience that combines tradition and sport can do so until August 31 through the agency’s website: www.viajesmaster.com. Or by sending an email to [email protected]

More information: Viajes Master Golf Challenges

José Luis Quintero- Telf: 609 411 813

[email protected]

www.viajesmaster.com

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.