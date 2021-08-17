EU clears acquisition of Grupo Urbaser by Platinum Equity Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Grupo Urbaser of Spain by Platinum Equity Group of the US.

Grupo Urbaser provides urban services, including waste collection and water management services, as well as waste treatment services, around the world.

Platinum Equity Group is active in the merger, acquisition and operation of companies that provide services to customers in a broad range of businesses, including information technology, telecommunications, logistics, metal services, manufacturing and distribution.

The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because there are no overlaps between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

Grupo Urbaser said, “Our mission is to contribute to the sustainable development of cities and territories with efficient services and innovative technology. Our vision is to be a benchmark for society and a global leader in circular economy solutions, environmental management, and providing responses to new research challenges in these fields.

“We are aware of the important role we play in society and we aim to be a leader in our sector, leading the way in offering innovative solutions that strengthen Circular Economy and Environmental Management principles.”

“With a presence in over 30 countries, we believe in the incalculable value of natural resources. Their preservation and conservation is therefore the only way to ensure the development of future generations,” CEO Jose Maria Lopez Piñol added.

