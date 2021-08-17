Benahavis and Marbella among most expensive areas in Spain

MARBELLA and Benahavis are among the most expensive areas in Spain to buy housing.

According to a study by property company Idealista, areas on the Costa del Sol, including Marbella, are some of the most expensive in Spain.

The company found that Mallorca, Malaga and Madrid have the most expensive areas to buy a property, with Sant Carles in Calvia, Mallorca the most expensive with an average house price of €7,043,750.

The next most expesnive area is the urbanization Coto Zagaleta, in Benahavis, with an average price of €7,042,462, followed by Calle Mozart in Marbella with an average price of €5,932,489.

House prices in the Benahavis urbansiation have grown over the previous year from n average of €6.7 million.

The Cascada de Camoján Urbanisation in Marbella is also among the most expensive areas in Spain, with houses an average of €5,444,000, followed by the Sierra Blanca urbanisation in Marbella with an average house price of €4,625,158 euros.

According to Idealista, in addition to Mallorca, Andalucia and Madrid, five other autonomous communities have streets where housing exceeds an average price of €1 million.

These are the regions of Catalonia, with houses on its most expensive area with an average price of €4,194,667, Valencia where properties in its most expensive area cost an average of €3,080,409 euros, the Canary Islands, with properties of €2,810,231 euros, the Basque Country with properties of €1,474,200 euros, and Cantabria with prices of €1,321,333.

The company found that Malaga has the highest number of areas with the most expensive properties in Spain, with prices high on the Costa del Sol.

