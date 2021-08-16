The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Spain’s Supratuc2020 by EP Corporate Group, (EPCG) of Czechia, E-Commerce and Media Investments, a.s. (ECMI) of Czechia, and Eroski, S. Coop (Eroski) of Spain.

Supratuc2020 is a holding company active in the retail sale of daily consumer goods in Spain through its subsidiaries Caprabo and Cecosa.

EPCG is an investment holding company active mainly in energy, infrastructure and media. ECMI is an investment holding company active mainly in media and e-commerce.

Eroski is a consumer cooperative active in the retail of daily consumer goods. The European Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the limited overlaps and lack of vertical links between the companies’ activities in the relevant markets in Spain.

The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the European Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.10296.

The EU’s Competition policy encourages companies to offer consumers goods and services on the most favourable terms. “It encourages efficiency and innovation and reduces prices. To be effective, competition requires companies to act independently of each other, and subject to the pressure exerted by their competitors,” the Commission said.

