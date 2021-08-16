WATCH: Moment drug runners ram boat into tourists on Spanish beach

A video uploaded to YouTube shows two drug runners arriving on a beach in Melicena, Granada, before ramming into sunbathers and jumping off the boat.

The incident occurred early yesterday evening, August 15, as hundreds of sunbathers were enjoying the sun.

The video shows the boat arriving at high-speed and then hitting at least one person as the boat rammed into the shore. The person was knocked over.

The whole incident was captured on video by multiple people who were on the beach. The two men ran in opposite directions.

Onlookers watched in shock with one woman shouting: “It’s coming this way, it’s coming here.

“They are going to land here!”

One of the men escaped behind rocks whilst the other was caught by several sunbathers who managed to pin him down on the beach.

Police arrived not long after and discovered 25 bales of marijuana that weighed 800 kilos.

The two men were allegedly trying to escape the Guardia Civil who were pursuing them at sea when they spotted the boat off the Granada coast.

Police later said that one of the beachgoers who had intervened was actually a police sergeant that was off duty.

The video has been shared across social media sites, including TikTok and Twitter.

One Twitter comment read: “Horrifying scenes, glad no one was hurt.”

Another said: “Heroic gesture from all the people on the beach.”

“Some movie scenes here, very odd,” a third person wrote.

