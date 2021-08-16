Be aware of new phishing scam claiming to be Banco Santander

BE AWARE of a new online phishing scam from fraudsters claiming to be emailing you from Banco Santander



The National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe) has warned, via its website, of the proliferation of a new scam through which a group of cybercriminals will attempt to take control of your bank account, with the intention of robbing you.

Basically, this is another phishing scam, which is something that is on the increase, where the online criminals will impersonate a reputable company, or an official body, with the aim of gaining your trust, to be able to get hold of your data in a much simpler way.

To do this, they will send you an email in which they pose as Banco Santander, to inform you about various problems with your account, informing you they are going to temporarily block your account as a result of an update to it, because someone has been using your credit card illegally, an action which involves two different methods, both with the exact same purpose: to gain control of your account without raising any kind of suspicion.

As is common in these types of attacks, scammers pretend to be your bank to inform you that something is wrong with your account, or sometimes you might receive a message stating that that the ‘bank’ is going to close certain functions of your account services.

Other ways include emailing you to warn about the fraudulent use of your bank card, but, the intention, whichever way they attempt to trick you, is to offer you a solution to solve the problem, by asking you to access the link provided in their email, ‘to avoid your card being blocked’.

However, the link in question will redirect you to a fraudulent website from which they will try to get your personal and bank details, along with your ID number to the access code to the bank.

Since the fake website has been designed with an almost similar appearance to that of the real Santander website, you may fall into their trap, however, you only have to look at the address where the website is hosted to verify that it is a fraudulent page, as reported by cadenaser.com.

