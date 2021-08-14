MALAGA man arrested after allegedly ripping two gold chains from around the neck of a young Swiss tourist in the city centre

National Police officers in Malaga arrested a 32-year-old man of Senegalese origin in the city on Wednesday, August 11, for his alleged involvement in a crime of robbery with violence or intimidation, accused of allegedly tearing two gold chains from around the neck of a 20-year-old tourist from Switzerland.

According to a statement issued by the police, this incident occurred at around 11.30pm on the Wednesday evening, on Calle San Juan in the city centre, when the victim was reportedly sitting on the steps of the church, next to her friend, when a man approached them offering to sell them costume jewellery from a display case that he was carrying.

After a brief conversation about the contents of the case, as the supposed street vendor was about to leave, the girl claimed the man suddenly grabbed the gold chains that she was wearing around her neck and fled.

The two tourists alerted the police and gave them a detailed description of the thief, including his physical build, and the type of clothing he was wearing, with which, only minutes later, a patrol identified a male in the immediate vicinity fitting the description of the alleged assailant, wearing a djellaba that matched the information provided.

A search of the man uncovered the two stolen gold chains, one of them with a specific inscription making reference to a relative of the victim, with which the young Swiss tourist easily identified and confirmed the chain as her property.

During the search, the officers also discovered a mobile phone that had been reported stolen earlier, in a similar act of robbery, with the device also subsequently being identified by its legitimate owner, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

