Orange weather heat alert issued for Antequera and Ronda in Spain’s Andalucia

Malaga will not be exempt from the extreme heatwave that is forecast to affect the whole of Spain over the next few days, according to an alert issued by AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency.

Temperatures increased in several parts of the province on Thursday, August 12, and from this Friday, several warnings have been activated by AEMET for high temperatures.

Specifically, in the case of Malaga this Friday there is an orange warning in place (important risk) in the region of Antequera and a yellow warning for Ronda. In both cases, temperatures close to or even above 40 degrees are expected, which may be recorded in different parts of the interior across the province of Malaga.

For now, the Costa del Sol has escaped warnings for adverse weather phenomena, although that does not mean that thermometers will not record high temperatures. In Malaga city, for example, 35 degrees are expected, as well as in Velez-Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria and somewhat less on the west coast, with temperatures of 31-32 degrees expected to be experienced in Fuengirola and Marbella.

All these temperatures will increase throughout the weekend: 40-degree highs will also be reached in Malaga capital during the weekend, while in the interior this will be easily exceeded in places like Pizarra, Coin or Cartama, which will be hit with a boiling 45-degree heatwave.

In addition, a new episode of the ‘terral’ (very warm wind, captured by the sea) is expected to make thermometers rise on Monday in the capital and also especially in the Guadalhorce Valley.

The heatwave will affect the whole of Spain, except the northern region of Cantabria and part of Galicia, with Friday and Saturday expected to be the hottest days, with the thermometers set to rise to above 40ºC in the south, east and centre of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

