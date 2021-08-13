Motril Guardia Civil investigate a man for alleged animal abuse

By
Chris King
-
0
Motril Guardia Civil investigate a man for alleged animal abuse
Motril Guardia Civil investigate a man for alleged animal abuse. image: guardia civil

MOTRIL Guardia Civil Seprona unit is investigating a man for alleged animal abuse after finding an American Staffordshire terrier being kept in terrible sanitary conditions

The Motril Guardia Civil has investigated and subsequently brought to justice a 29-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of domestic animals, when they discovered that he was letting his dog die of hunger and thirst on the terrace of a property in the neighborhood of Torrecuevas de Almuñecar.

In a statement issued by the police, they reported that was a neighbour who first alerted the officers of the Benemérita to the dog’s situation, informing them that he had spotted a dog being kept in terrible conditions for several weeks, on the terrace of a nearby house that he would pass frequently.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Seprona unit of the Motril Guardia Civil went to the location where the neighbour had reported seeing the dog, where they found an extremely thin American Staffordshire terrier, that was being forced to move among garbage and its own excrement, without food or water, with the hair falling out of his hindquarters and tail, and a further check was carried out which discovered that the animal did not have the mandatory identification microchip.

As a result, the Seprona officers confiscated the dog from the property and relocated it to the animal protection association, ‘SOS Animals of Salobreña’, who took custody and will care for the animal, and hopefully help it to recover its normal health.

The officers then later identified and located the owner of the dog, who was placed under investigation for an alleged crime of abandonment of domestic animals, as reported by granadahoy.com.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here