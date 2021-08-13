Motril Guardia Civil investigate a man for alleged animal abuse

MOTRIL Guardia Civil Seprona unit is investigating a man for alleged animal abuse after finding an American Staffordshire terrier being kept in terrible sanitary conditions



The Motril Guardia Civil has investigated and subsequently brought to justice a 29-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of domestic animals, when they discovered that he was letting his dog die of hunger and thirst on the terrace of a property in the neighborhood of Torrecuevas de Almuñecar.

In a statement issued by the police, they reported that was a neighbour who first alerted the officers of the Benemérita to the dog’s situation, informing them that he had spotted a dog being kept in terrible conditions for several weeks, on the terrace of a nearby house that he would pass frequently.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Seprona unit of the Motril Guardia Civil went to the location where the neighbour had reported seeing the dog, where they found an extremely thin American Staffordshire terrier, that was being forced to move among garbage and its own excrement, without food or water, with the hair falling out of his hindquarters and tail, and a further check was carried out which discovered that the animal did not have the mandatory identification microchip.

As a result, the Seprona officers confiscated the dog from the property and relocated it to the animal protection association, ‘SOS Animals of Salobreña’, who took custody and will care for the animal, and hopefully help it to recover its normal health.

The officers then later identified and located the owner of the dog, who was placed under investigation for an alleged crime of abandonment of domestic animals, as reported by granadahoy.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.