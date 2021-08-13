The first Mijas marketplace to support local commerce

‘I’ll stay in Mijas’ is the name of the first marketplace launched by the Mijas City Council with the aim of promoting and supporting local commerce.

This virtual showcase, hosted on the website www.yomequedoenmijas.com, will allow local merchants to make themselves known and sell their products and services online and completely free of charge.

At the presentation of this platform were the Mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, the Councillor for Commerce, Natalia Martinez, as well as different representatives of local businesses.

“It is a pioneering initiative in which we have worked for more than a year hand in hand with merchants, thus responding to the need to take a digital leap and create a great web directory that allows us to improve the positioning and competitiveness of our local businesses,” Says the councillor from Mijas.

The councillor has emphasized that it is a “very simple and intuitive website that will help all businesses, both those who are used to working in online commerce and those who have never done it and decide to take advantage of this opportunity to launch into this market”.

The mayor of Commerce, Natalia Martinez explained: “that the objective of this initiative is to digitize local companies to increase their sales and to make visible among the people of Mijas all the businesses that exist in Mijas through an extensive directory that will be hosted on the web and through which any neighbour will be able to locate the adhered businesses depending on the category or population centre in which they carry out their activity”.

People interested in being part of ‘I stay in Mijas’ can formalise their registration through the website itself until next September 10.

“A specialized technical team will be in charge of contacting them and explaining to them all the operation of the platform and giving them all the necessary tools to be the managers of their online storefront”, emphasises Martinez, who has anticipated “that it will start a campaign at street level with the merchants themselves explaining what the platform consists of and in which we will distribute bags, fans and advertising t-shirts”.

