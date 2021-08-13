Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch arrested in Fuengirola

Irish gangster Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been arrested in Fuengirola.

Hutch, 58, is wanted in Ireland in connection with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016. Byrne, a member of the rival Kinahan gang, was shot dead by armed men dressed as gardaí.

It is believed that the attack was ordered by Hutch in retaliation for the murder of Gary Hutch, the Monk’s nephew, in Spain in September of 2015.

Hutch was arrested on August 12 and is currently in custody. He will be moved to Madrid to face extradition procedures.

A source told Dublin Live, “He’s in custody. He was walking down a street, not far away from where he disappeared in April. He got away that time – this time the Spanish and the gardai weren’t going to be given the slip.”

“The Spanish put a lot of resources into this. A lot of time and effort, and so did the gardai. The arrest of Gerard Hutch is a major result for the joint Garda-Spanish international operation and for the Serious and Organised Crime detectives,” the source added.

