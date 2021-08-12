No weight-watching here

TWENTY-SEVEN members of U3A Marina Baixa recently enjoyed a lovely meal in Albir.

The Social Events co-ordinator, Hazel Layt, aims to book a different restaurant every month, trying new ones whenever possible and always testing the menu with her husband, Tony, when a restaurant has not been used before.

The next Wine and Dine will be at Godoy’s in Albir, an old favourite with many of the members, on Friday September 17 at 1 pm for 1.30pm.

Travel Co-ordinators, Margaret and Malcolm Hamer, have several trips planned for the autumn including Valencia and Barcelona. For Christmas there is a five-day stay in Peñíscola with a six-day trip to Extremadura in March.

Many of the group activities are taking a break during August but most will be starting up again in September.

For further information on the activities and events organised by U3A Marina Baixa, visit their www.u3amarinabaixa.com website.

Membership costs just €10 euros and the next General Meeting will be at the Casa de Cultura, Alfaz on Monday September 27 at 11am.